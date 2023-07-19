The 'list of names' TikTok trend explained

There’s a brand new trend taking over TikTok, and it has to be one of the simplest and most wholesome on the platform for some time.

People on the site may have seen the 'list of names' trend emerging as one of the biggest crazes over recent times, but what’s it all about?

Essentially, it sees users create videos with a number included within it. That number refers to a key list of names, each with a corresponding number.

The intention of each new video is to send a secret message to a loved one or a romantic interest.

It’s not just the clips themselves that feature these hidden messages. The comments sections on such videos have also been flooded with numbers as people find new ways to let people know they’re thinking of them.

@.its.vez Replying to @Leila😍🤍 #names #namelist #namelisttrend #girlnamelist #girlnames #namelisttrendgirls

All people have to do is find a list which includes the names of their special person, and then add that number to one of their TikTok photos.

The first list of 100 girls’ names feature a range of both popular and esoteric names, including the likes of Victoria (23), Sophie (51) and London (94).

Users can also create their own lists if they can’t find one featuring the correct name. All they have to do is then add it to one of their TikTok photos.

It’s the latest trend since the For You page is NPC came to prominence on the site. The basis of this trend is that streamers bizarrely repeat actions over and over again - and it’s all kinds of weird.



