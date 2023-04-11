Mystery as Lofi Girl 'disappears' from YouTube stream

There’s something very odd going on with the Lofi Girl, and no-one's quite sure what to make of it.

The YouTube favourite has been a cult figure on the internet for years now, working diligently away against a backdrop of chilled out tunes that have been helping viewers relax, work and fall asleep to.

The Lofi Girl YouTube has 12 million subscribers and the continuous live stream showing her studying at her desk alongside her loyal pet cat has become a mainstay in many people’s lives.

However, things took a turn for the unexpected on April 10, when Lofi Girl and her cat mysteriously disappeared.

Both have been missing ever since then, although the stream has continued to play without them.

Fans all around the world have been questioning her absence, and it’s not surprising given how much of a constant the stream has been over the years.

What is happening with this blue window? 🤨 www.youtube.com

It seems, though, to be part of an orchestrated plot, with a 'reveal' seemingly due to take place very soon.

The page has been updated with pictures which appear to have been taken elsewhere in Lofi Girl’s room.

It also comes a few days after the channel posted a video titled “What is happening with this blue window?”

What's the secret to the blue room? Lofi Girl/YouTube

The clip sees the girl looking out of her window at the rows of houses in the distance. There, a single window is lit up with a blue light.

Now, a second stream on the site seems to be showing the inside of that blue room with a date circled on a calendar – April 11. There's also a countdown clock on the wall and a fancy fish tank for good measure.

Whatever has happened to her, it looks like fans won’t have to wait that long to find out. In the meantime, the stream is still there playing uninterrupted relaxing tunes to chill out to.

It’s not the first time the people behind Lofi Girl have switched things up over recent weeks. On April Fool’s Day, she was finally given a break from her study and was seen sleeping at her desk for the first time.

