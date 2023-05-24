Skinny jeans have become something of the past, with more and more people opting for straighter or baggier alternatives for their wardrobe.

In recent weeks, men have been showcasing their transitions away from skinny jeans on TikTok, to the praise of many.

Marco Corradi posted a TikTok two weeks ago showing his transition from wearing skinny jeans to more straight-fitting trousers, accompanied with ‘POV: you finally stoped wearing skinny jeans.’

The TikTok has over 22 million views, and over 4 million likes. The comments are flooded with people telling Corradi he had made a ‘great choice’, and other saying it was ‘the best decision.’

Corradi isn’t the only one highlighting his fashion growth, other male TikTok creators have posted their transformations to the Lana del Ray song ‘Radio’.

Others had their change in fashion highlighted by their partners, who posted TikToks showing off their boyfriend’s style evolution. Viewers couldn’t get enough of the men’s decision to ditch skinny jeans.

‘This is the epitome of style for men, no changing my mind.’ One user wrote.

Another said, ‘this is my favourite trend.’

For many it seemed that moving away from skinny dreams was the first step in a change in personal style, with the TikTok trend often highlighting a complete switch in how the men chose to dress.

Some viewers were hesitant to brush off skinny jeans for good, with users saying that if styled correctly, skinny jeans can look just as good as other styles that are currently popular.

