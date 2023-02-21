Mikayla Nogueira is involved in another TikTok make-up controversy

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira has found herself involved in another controversy after a viral foundation makeup review.

The influencer and makeup artist has become well known on the platform for her makeup reviews and amassed a following of over 14.6 million followers.

But, Nogueira recently came under fire for a video reviewing mascara after she was accused by viewers of wearing false eyelashes to over-exaggerate how good the product is and ultimately giving a dishonest review.

It seems the controversy hasn’t stayed away for long as the beauty guru has found herself facing more criticism – this time, over a review of a foundation.

The video facing backlash dates back to 19th January and shows the TikToker advertising Maybelline’s SuperStay powder foundation.

The video was a paid partnership with the cosmetic company, but many have accused Nogueira of applying more layers to make the foundation’s coverage look better.





@mikaylanogueira The before and after is all you need to know this stuff is MAGIC! WOW! @Maybelline New York #MaybellinePartner

The clip has been viewed more than 22.6 million times and people in the comments have suggested that the make-up looks different in each cut of the video.

One user commented: “After the lash thing, she probably put foundation on.”

Another said: “She definitely put on foundation during the cuts.”

Someone else wrote: “I bought it and it does not cover like that, you must be using a ton.”

“Please tell my why other beauty influencers did not get this result,” someone else said.

Nogueira has yet to address the controversy as fans await an explanation from the beauty influencer.

Indy100 has contacted Nogueira for comment.

