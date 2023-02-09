What is 'monk mode?' The viral productivity task explained

In this day and age, it can be difficult tune out the sound of our phones ringing, or suppress the urge to spend time scrolling on social media.

Now a viral productivity hack used by CEO's and entrepreneurs has gone viral called "monk mode," and the method has mixed reactions.

Monk mode is when you put complete focus into one task and do not cave to distractions - this is the general idea that people follow but each person has their own way of doing this.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

For example, one TikToker described three "non-negotiables" he follows which are: 10 minutes of meditation per day, 30 minutes of exercise per day, and no alcohol or drugs.

While for another, monk mode means "no alcohol, carnivore diet, and meditation," to ensure he is "on the ball."

This technique has gained popularity on TikTok, where the "monk mode challenge" has 25m views as people try it out for themselves.



Though this is not the first the monk mode has been mentioned as this discussion has been taking place for the past two decades - with worldwide Google Trends data showing spikes in people searching the term back in 2004 and once again 2012.

Social media star, author and life coach Jay Shetty shared in his memoir/self-help advice book called How To Think Like A Monk the wisdom he learned as a practising (now former) monk to adopt into our everyday life - which may have contributed to the inspiration behind the trend we're seeing two years on.

"One key perspective that has been foundational is the practice of detachment, which is an essential element of training the mind," he told Forbes in 2020.

"When we are detached, we become observers of what is happening in our minds. We don’t just react to situations, but we evaluate them to decide what the right action is."

He gave an example of monks having "few or no possessions or fasting" and their ways of practicing detachment.

"From this place of objectivity, we can more accurately and more vividly perceive the world around us; we aren’t so swept up in the urgency of our attachments," Shetty added.

However, some experts have warned about the health risks of monk mode.

Education expert Seren Andrews from Immerse Education noted that cutting back on alcohol, partying, eating certain foods can improving productivity, it can also take a toll on a person's mental health.

She told Reading Chronicle: "While using less screen time for social media or watching your favourite TV shows can improve your productivity, you may find that having a break from constantly working or studying is going to help your mental health in the long run."

While removing distractions can also cause you to be isolated from friends which would also have a mental impact.

"College or university is also one of the best times to build a network of useful contacts and by isolating yourself away from others you miss out on this network."

"From time to time we all need our own space but the Monk mode trend suggests going weeks at a time without seeing anyone. By keeping yourself isolated you will limit the ability to connect with others on a deeper level and may never have a best or close friend."

Personal trainer and nutritionist Toby King from TK-Fitness also explained to the same publication why adopting a carnivore diet is not healthy.

"There is no one diet that will work for everyone," he said and suggested that an all-meat diet is "dangerous."

"Eating one type of food and cutting out plant-based nutrients could also make you deficient in several vitamins that your body needs. Only consuming animal products could also lead to nausea and constipation too as your fibre intake will be drastically reduced."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.