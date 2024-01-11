A mother with a ‘daughter just seven years younger than her’ has clarify her situation after being hit with “creepy” accusations online.

Savana Chapin, 29, is just seven years older than daughter Tizzi and the pair often star in TikTok videos together which have racked up millions of views.

While it might seem rather obvious to most, Savana is actually Tizzi’s step-mother, and not her biological mother.

The pair bear more than a passing resemblance, too, and you might think they were sisters rather than mother and daughter-in-law if seeing their videos for the first time without context.

Savana’s partner, Chris, who is the father of Tizzi, is 16 years older than Savana. The pair are married and have three kids together, as well as Tizzi, Tayge and Trinity from Chris’s previous relationship.

Recalling the early days of their relationship, Savana said [via The Sun]: "Tizzi was initially very thrown off. I know that if I was Tizzi’s age and my daddy came home with a girl that was closer in age to me than my dad, I probably would have whooped her a**.”

Savana has also revealed that the pair are subjected to “creepy” messages from trolls, but insisted it hasn’t stopped them spending time together.

"Now we're best friends and she's my little right-hand man,” she said.

