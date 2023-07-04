Mother buys her daughter's Taylor Swift tickets then dies the night of the concert

Two sisters have taken to TikTok to talk about their mother passing whilst the two were at a Taylor Swift concert.

The video features a text overlay that reads “our mom died while we were at the Taylor Swift concert” and was posted by user @lindsorito. The caption reads: “this [is] us coping”.

In the TikTok clip, which currently has over 11 million views, creator Linds and her sister Morgan shared the story of being surprised with tickets to see Swift on her Reputation tour back in Christmas of 2017. However, two weeks before the sisters and their mother were supposed to attend the concert, their mother’s cancer spread to her brain and she was in hospice and unresponsive. The sisters stood by her side every day, but ultimately decided to go to the show.

“We talked with out dad, and we just decided that she would still want us to go to the concert,” Linds explained, with Morgan adding that Ally, her best friend from college, took their mum’s ticket for the night.

@lindsorito this us us coping #erastourtaylorswift #griefandloss @Morgan





After the concert the girls received a message from their dad that read: “You guys need to come here now.” In that moment the girls said they knew their mom had died. They also sadly added that a year after the concert Ally, who had attended the Reputation show with them, was murdered.

The two girls then went to divulge into a “weird coincidence” between their mother and Taylor Swift. Going on to say that “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is releasing exactly five years after their mother passed away.

At the end of the video, the sister say that their dad had given them something that they couldn’t open until their Eras tour concert. In a follow-up video, the two shared that it was “a letter from my dad written to us from the perspective of my mom in heaven, sating she’s so proud of us for all the stuff we’ve done since she died and that we should have so much fun tonight.”





@lindsorito update on the letter!! sorry it took a bit!! @Morgan





Many viewers left their condolences and support in the comment section of the original video. Many said they were sorry for the sister’s losses, others said that their mother was “with them in spirit” at the Taylor Swift show.

