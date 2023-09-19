Known for her eccentric style, Myra Magdalen (@myramagdalen) is a fashion designer and content creator who has built a platform of 765,000 TikTok followers thanks to her maximalist aesthetic.

From her computer keyboard bathroom wall to another wall with toy musical keyboards, ocean-themed bed sheets, then a wall full of worm photos in her workspace, as well as framed photos of nail clippers (except for one photo being Walter White from Breaking Bad) with a matching calendar, and much more.

She also has a vintage music box container where she stores her actual nail clippers collection.

Also not forgetting, the pot of dirt she has in her room "to play with," where an image of Hugh Neutron, the father in the Jimmy Neutron animated film and series appears at the bottom if you dig far enough.

That's not the only Hugh Neutron-themed feature, as there is also a gumball machine where you can insert coins and get a tiny picture of the character too.





Since showing her audience her eclectic interior tastes, her room tours have gone viral with her most recent video receiving 7m views.

Of course, people have been sharing their thoughts on Magdalen's unique place.

One person said: "This is like when you’re in a dream and people are saying words you understand but nothing actually makes sense."

"At no point in this video did I ever know what I was gonna see next," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I'm unable to process this rn."

"This is beyond a fever dream," a fourth person commented.

