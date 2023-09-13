Doctor shares payslip in viral video to show stark reality of NHS pay

A junior doctor has shown the stark reality of NHS pay in a viral video.

Posting on TikTok, Dev Gakhar shared payslips showing how much NHS doctors make at an hourly rate and it isn't great.

For a Foundation Year 1 Doctor, which means a doctor in their first year of work after medical school, the hourly wage on the payslip was £14.08.

With the 40 hour week he works, this worked out as just under £2,400 a month before tax.





It comes amid a widespread debate about junior doctors' pay.

Junior doctors have already staged five walkouts this year and will now strike again from 20 to 22 September and from 2 to 4 October.

The BMA says a 35 per cent pay rise is needed for junior doctors to make up for what it says are 15 years of below-inflation wage rises.

The government has given junior doctors 6 per cent plus £1,250, which works out at an average of nearly 9 per cent.

