Paige Spiranac accused of 'insulting men' by wearing skintight outfit for golf video

Paige Spiranac has clapped back at a TikTok troll who accused her of "insulting men" with her outfit choice.

The golf influencer was wearing a grey bodysuit as she demonstrated to her 1.4m followers how to hit a draw by changing their set up in a video posted on March 6.

Her advice included to close the club face, have a close stance and close shoulders and then swing away.

The video went viral with 1.3m views and over 42,000 likes, but not everyone was happy with the video and made this clear in the comment section.

“This is so insulting to men," one person wrote. "Don’t toy with our love of golf. You’re beautiful, yes. But you don’t need to be overt. Dress proper and u’d still be hot."

In a recent TikTok, Spiranac decided to reply to the troll and had the best response.

"So what I’m gathering is you hate boobs. But everyone loves boobs, boobs are great," she said, wearing masters green bikini top.

Spiranac also received some supportive words from her followers as a result of this video which received 1m views.

One person wrote: "You look sensational, I'm sure this bloke can't play golf anyways."

"Great response to an unhappy person!" another person said.

It's not the first time Spiranac has defended herself against her critics, last month she tweeted: “There’s a lot going on in the world that should bother you and offend you. Boobs ain’t one of them."

At the start of 2023, Spiranac launched the subscription-based content site OnlyPaige.

