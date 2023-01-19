Paige Spiranac effortlessly turns the tide on 'nasty' troll

Paige Spiranac has given a lesson in how to turn the tide on 'nasty' trolls after giving an insight into the DMs she receives from followers.

The golf influencer opened up to her followers on Twitter and had a perfect riposte to people criticising her on social media.

Spiranac, 29, had a word of warning for people looking to be mean to her online – urging them to check whether they’d previously tried to ask her out first.

“Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter.

“You’re giving me mixed messages lol.”

Paige is no stranger to messages from her fans, with the influencer previously sharing her experiences with her 3.7million Instagram followers.

When asked what kinds of messages she enjoys receiving, Spiranac spoke about “funny DMs” on the How Men Think with Brooks Laich & Gavin DeGraw podcast.

“I hate when someone will just send, ‘Hey,’ or ‘How are you,’ ‘What’s up.’ I want to laugh, I want to be entertained, I want to have a connection from the very start, to start a conversation,” she said.

The former golfer has 3.7 million followers on Instagram @_paige.renee/Instagram

“It’s so hard when someone says, ‘Hey.’ What do you say back to that, you know? You can’t do anything.”

Meanwhile, Spiranac recently announced the creation of new website “OnlyPaige” – as opposed to OnlyFans.

"You’ve asked and I’ve delivered,” she wrote to fans, commenting on her site: "I have always wanted to give my fans a way to connect with me beyond social media. Now my dream has finally come true!”

Spiranac, who was named the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' by Maxim magazine last year, previously said that she was "extremely body shamed" on social media after throwing the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees in Milwaukee in 2022.

