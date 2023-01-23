Who is Paul Breach and why is he all over TikTok?

Paul Breach is a TikTok creator posting under the username @Beautybeyondthe_eye.

The TikTok personality is renowned for posting cringe-worthy dance challenges and general nonsense that he shares with his healthy following of 340,000.

Paul experienced his first taste of TikTok virality after making a song about Manchester City player Jack Grealish when many men and women swooned over him during the Euros. The made-up song soon became the internet's new meme.

The clip has since been deleted from his account, but many people had already stitched it on the app. You can watch the original clip on the right:









@declanmckenna #duet with @snapshoteye this is my homage to my favourite tiktok of all time and now we need @jackgrealish to complete the mutual #MaybellineSwipeIt









His viral dance posts rack up hundreds of thousands of views a time:

Paul has recently joined Cameo, where he charges £27 ($30) to give a special someone a personalised message. Fans of the TikToker can also get an online message from him for £4 ($4.50).

He's already received almost 200 reviews from happy customers, with one saying: "Paul did a fantastic job! He really took the time to personalise the message and included everything I asked for. My friend is going to love it. Thanks Paul!"

Another praised the TikToker, adding: "Paul that was amazing, more than I could have ever asked for her birthday. It's in three weeks and I can't wait to send you her reaction."





@beautybeyondthe_eye Visit TikTok to discover videos!









Paul's Instagram page shows a different side to the creator, once describing himself as a "professional mobile photographer" in his bio.

He has since updated it to read: "100 per cent proud to be me, I will never change and that's a guarantee / all photos taken by me and my phone. Book me on cameo".

