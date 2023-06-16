Who is Santea and why has he taken a break from social media?

An influencer has gone viral across social media – for all of the wrong reasons.

Santea, real name Santiago Albarran, is a 21-year-old TikTok star, mostly known for his lip sync, dancing and challenges shared to the platform. The internet star first started his channel in 2019 and has since featured alongside other online personalities including Malu Trevejo, Emelly Hernandez, Devin Caherly, and Amanda Diaz.

He also has his own YouTube channel, which has amassed almost 44,000,000 views.

On Thursday (15 June), a very NSFW video was uploaded to his Snapchat story, before being swiftly deleted. The clip in question showed a man and woman in a compromising position. No faces were shown.

It remains unclear whether it was shared intentionally, but has since surfaced on other social media outlets.

"I was barely going to sleep till I saw @Santea__ snap story woke me right tf up lol," one person hit back, while another added: "I'm just waiting for that apology video now lol."

@santea_ Replying to @one &' only ♛ .yall shouldve known betta when i told yall bout them 14 seconds. I can do betta i swear 🤓

It comes after the influencer took to Instagram to announce he will be taking a break from social media.

"Getting off social media for a year for my mental health," he wrote. "My last public event will be in San Antonio this month on the 23rd."

He cryptically added: "RIP Santea".

Santea has not yet addressed the Snapchat footage, as curious fans stand by to see whether he will publicly issue an apology or speak about the video-in-question.

Indy100 reached out to Santea for comment.



