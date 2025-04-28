People circle like sharks in hilarious 'Jaws' TikTok trend

A new TikTok trend inspired by the main theme from the 1975 thriller Jaws has people sharing what things will have them circling like sharks.

As part of the trend, creators note something they like or are a fan of - for instance, beer gardens in the summer. Then they will film themselves speedily walking on and off camera to mimic a shark circling its prey.

During this, the iconic tune composed by John Williams from the Steven Spielberg movie plays.

Here is a roundup of the best videos from the trend.

"When I'm at the function and someone mentions going home," TikToker @devyoumans wrote as she shifted on and off camera in a video that has over 10.8 million views.





With 2.6 million likes, and thousands of comments, it clear that viewers also like to exit the function early.

"Can we normalize an Irish goodbye ... PLEASE," one person said.

A second person added: "Baby I’m taking my car every time."

"'What time yall tryna leave' as soon as we get there," a third person wrote.

A fourth person commented: "And that’s IF you even get me to the function."

TikToker @ayeitzken shared a love for shopping in her video from the trend as she walked back and forth as the on-screen text read, "Let's go TJMaxx," "Marshall's afterwards?" and "I'll drive and we can get food too".













"Me when I hear someone start to complain about a person I never liked," TikToker @literallymel444 wrote as she zoomed in and out of the shot.

It's clearly something we all enjoy, as the video has 4.4 million views and 1.2 million likes.













"Me anytime someone slighting mentions a sunny patio & some drinks," @cestyk shared as she went back and forth, with the video receiving 3.2 million views.









