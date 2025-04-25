TikTok is convinced this Oscar-nominee is secretly playing Glastonbury

It's not officially summer until Glastonbury festival takes place at the end of June, and as ever, it sold out within 40 minutes, and has an incredible line-up to match its reputation.

This year the headline slots are taken by Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and Neil Young (yep, the one that backed out then decided he wanted to play again), with other major artists including Charli XCX, The Prodigy, and Rod Stewart joining the bill too.

Now that the first wave of acts has been announced, individual stages (there are over 100 on-site, mind) are announcing where artists will be playing, and adding new names to the list.

But, anyone that's been to Glastonbury before knows that what's on the line-up doesn't necessarily mean that's all that's on the line-up, as there are often a number of secret sets from huge musicians across the weekend, and you usually won't find out until there are mumblings around camp an hour before.

Glastonbury Festival

However, fans think they've already sussed out who one of them is going to be - and it's not only one of the biggest stars in the world, but an Oscar nominee.

The Acoustic Stage recently announced its line-up of acts for 2025, and among London Community Gospel Choir and The Bootleg Beatles was an act called 'Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan And Special Guests'.

You know where this is going.

A Complete Unknown

There's no inkling to suggest who could be involved with 'Not Completely Unknown', but when you're putting 'Special Guests' and 'Bob Dylan' in the same sentence, it's easy to jump to conclusions that Timothee Chalamet could well be heading to Somerset following the release of his A Complete Unknown biopic.

"I'm very into this theory", one person wrote under a TikTok video putting the idea forward.

"I thought the same when I saw the acoustic stage lineup! imagine!", another wrote.

However, others pointed out that Dune 3 filming commences in June, so the festival might not align with his schedule.

We can all dream, right?

