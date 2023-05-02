Male Starbucks customers mocked for being embarrassed to order Pink Drink

Baristas at Starbucks coffee chains have drawn attention to the issue of men being embarrassed to order pink drinks.

TikToker and Starbucks barista @zmottlow has grown a large following on the social media platform with videos and skits that mock some of the funny parts of his job.

In his most recent video, the content creator hilariously mocked the men that come in for a drink and pretend it’s for their girlfriend because of its pink colour.

He captioned the clip, “Guys I promise its ok to order yourselves a pinkity drinkity” and went on to reveal how obvious it is that it’s for themselves.

In the skit, @zmottlow played the server, while another colleague played the male customer asking for a venti Pink Drink, adding “it’s for my girlfriend though”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

When asked if that was all, the customer repeated: “Yeah, that’s it. But, it’s for my girlfriend.”

The barista replied: “Did you want a receipt? For your girlfriend.”

When the customer was handed the drink, they proceeded to take a sip as they left through the door.

@zmottlow Guys I promise its ok to order yourselves a pinkity drinkity😎💅🏼 also idk why the audio messed up but just pretend like it didnt happen LMAO #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #starbucks #aprilfools #tornado #wheneverwherever

Other baristas in the comments chimed in, confirming they had experienced the same and added that many pretend not to know what it is they’re ordering.

One person commented: “‘Whatever that means’ after they’re done ordering.”

Another wrote: “They always say ‘does that sound like smth you have here’.”

Someone else said: “This man came though my drive thru ordered a cake pop and had to remind us that it wasn’t for him.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.