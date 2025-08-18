There are some mysteries that feel like they'll never get answers, like; How did Stonehenge come to be? Are there really aliens out there? And most importantly, what happened to Jim Chapman and Tanya Burr's dog?

The YouTube power couple, known for running in the same circles as the 'Brit Crew' (which included the likes of Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes), divorced in 2019 after being married for four years and together for 12, and have since gone on to create families with other people.

However, one central figure in the couple's lives and social media content, a miniature Dachshund named Martha, was never seen, or spoken about again.

Getty/Nicola Chapman

In the six years since, the internet has been rife with conspiracies of just what could have happened to the pup following their split, with fans consistently bringing up the topic on their channels - and it even making the topic of conversation on The Fellas podcast.

Burr reportedly even blocked the word 'dog' from her comments section in a bid to curb the chatter, but instead, it prompted people to infamously refer to Martha as 'the hound'.

In fact, so many people have become so invested in the mysterious disappearance that #WhereIsMartha became a trending topic on Reddit.





@thefellaspod This is such niche YouTube lore 😭

Throughout that time, it wasn't known if Martha was still living with one of the pair and enjoying a more low-key life, while some suggested she may have even died.

But now, it's Jim's sister, Nicola Chapman (also known as the founder of Real Techniques), who has been the one to put the speculation to bed, and confirm the whereabouts of the mystery sausage, as frankly, she's tired of it spilling over onto her channel too.

"I thought while I put my makeup on, I will quash a myth of the tale as old as time – Where is the hound?", she told TikTok followers in a new video, confirming that the reason her brother had never spoken about it, was because he didn't think it was "his place" without Tanya's permission.

"I think we all need to bear in mind that it was part of their life that was so public it probably hurts a little bit to talk about," she continued.

@nicchapmanhaste Where’s the hound? Question answered

"Jim had to move out [when they split] and moved into a flat that I had in London, which had no garden whatsoever.

"Also, unfortunately, around the same time, Martha had a problem with her back. Sausage dogs can often have a vertebra that moves, I don’t know the ins and outs.

"She could no longer go upstairs, and Tanya and Jim’s house had lots of stairs."

As Martha's condition got more severe, the decision was taken to re-home her, and she now lives with a friend of the family, Hannah, who already had a sausage dog on a farm in Norfolk.

Nicola laughed: "When I told my agents about this ages ago, I said 'Oh she lives on a farm'. They went 'You can’t say that she lives on a farm, that’s normally what they say when a dog is no longer alive!'"

"She’s absolutely alive, she lives on a farm. She is running around happily, living her best life."

She concluded: "Hopefully Tanya won’t mind me doing this video because it just puts it all to bed and nobody needs to ask us anymore what happened to Martha-Moo. Case closed."

The end of an era.

