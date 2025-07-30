Trisha Paytas is the internet's big sister, and while she's best known for her comedy skits, mukbangs, and ASMR, we were never ready for the day she got married and had kids so she could involve her whole family too.

The 36-year-old, who is married to artist Moses Hacmon, now regularly features her husband and kids in her content - because who wouldn't want to see Malibu Barbie become the next trainee bar tender at Trish's Tavern? (We can only hope that happens one day.)

What's more, it's safe to say Paytas' creative flair came out when naming her two children, making headlines with their unusual monikers.

With baby number three on the way in July 2025, we're already ready and waiting to hear what name they've gone with this time.

Here's everything we know about Trisha Paytas' kids and the meanings behind their names...

Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon (2022)

Trisha's first daughter, Malibu Barbie, was born on 14 September 2022, and was announced in an Instagram post of the duo wearing matching strawberry outfits.

"She's like a little girl, so I just get to dress her up! Like, I was so excited to have a boy or a girl, but now that she's a girl I just, like, dress her like a mini-me. She's so much fun... she's very Malibu Barbie", she told Entertainment Tonight of how she came up with the name.

“I love all names, I think they're so cute, but I've always manifested Malibu and Elvis", she later added on her podcast.

To mark the occasion, she even gave the tot a Barbie-themed bedroom.

Despite rumours that the name was a rouse to protect the child's privacy, Malibu Barbie, now almost three years old, has regularly been shared on Paytas' social media accounts - and always been called by that name. This is Trisha Paytas, after all - would we expect any less?

Elvis Paytas-Hacmon (2024)

Paytas announced on 24 May 2024 that she'd given birth to a second daughter, named Elvis Paytas-Hacmon.

“Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24,” Paytas captioned the post announcing her birth. The post echoed that of the announcement for her first daughter, Malibu Barbie, with Paytas and Elvis both wearing pink, spotted outfits.

How did she came up with Elvis' name? She claims that her and Moses had decided the baby's name before they even knew the gender, and were firmly set on it - even publicly revealing what it would be before she was born.

As expected, the inspiration for the name came from Paytas' love for the late Elvis Presley.

Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon

In March 2025, Paytas announced she was expecting baby number three in July, making her five months pregnant at the time of the announcement.

"MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN! BABY #3 COMING JULY 2025", she posted on Instagram alongside a family photoshoot set up as a boardwalk, with Malibu Barbie holding her scan photos.

Fans have been left impressed at the work commitments Paytas has undertaken while secretly pregnant, including a surprise appearance on SNL.

Since announcing her pregnancy, she's taken to her podcast, Just Trish, to throw some name suggestions out there.

"I really want to name this baby Lucky because I feel like I've been so lucky", she told the camera.

"Reign-Beau Birkin for a boy", her co-hot, Oscar Gracey joked in reference to Paytas' iconic rainbow Hermes Birkin bag, with the star admitting "Reign-Beau" is "kind of cute".

Reeling off some others she'd considered she added: "Bolognese was the top one...it's kind of pretty."

Other suggestions included Sunset Boulevard, Twilight, Aladdin Houdini, Lion King, Noodle, Sailor, Mulholland, Aquamarine, and Selena.

However, announcing the baby's birth on 22 July, she revealed she had decided to name the boy Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon.

She did the grand reveal by wearing a diamante-encrusted Aquaman t-shirt on her podcast, noting that it was the "perfect" choice, because she loves the Aquaman movies, and her husband, Moses, loves water.

"I've been wearing Aquaman t-shirts for years," she explained. "I've gone to so many comic-cons for Aquaman. And I really fell in love when we rewatched Aquaman. We watched all the Aquamans, I watched the cartoon, I was watching everything."

She also explained that the baby's zodiac sign is cancer - which also happens to be a water sign.

Moses' name is also incorporated as the tot's middle name, with Paytas adding of the decision: "Not only is it so related to me, but it's also so related to Moses."

But that wasn't the only name on the cards, and baby Aquaman was almost named Water Snake.

“I love Water Snake. It’s the Year of the Snake, Moses is a snake. We love water. I loved [the movie] Water World", she explained, adding that Moses had written a poem by the same title.

"I loved the name Water. At the end of the day, Moses loves water, I’ve adopted his philosophy.”

How have Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon responded to the backlash?

In the days following the birth of baby Aquaman, Moses Hacmon has been forced to release a TikTok video responding to the negativity the couple have received related to the name.

In Hacmon’s clip, which has racked up 2.2 million views, he acknowledged the "strong reactions" and how it can be "funny to see it" when hearing the name for the first time. However, he insisted there is a deeper meaning behind it.

"When you understand the connection to water, and aqua, first refers to ocean, rain," he explained. "It's basically the identity of water, the identity of being from the ocean. We are basically a walking ocean, you're a body of water from the ocean that is now walking on land."

"It's beautiful and fun," he continued in the lengthy clip, later adding: "The reality is, I'm sure the first person to name their son Moses, I'm sure had the same reaction."

Did The Psychic Twins predict baby Aquaman's name?

In the wake of baby Aquaman's birth, a viral video from 2016 has re-emerged of Trisha with The Psychic Twins - and fans think they 'predicted' the tot's name all the way back then.

In the video, the psychic duo bring up Trisha's 'past life', and suggest she might have had a connection to Atlantis, a legendary 'lost city' in the Atlantic Ocean.

"I feel there's a connection with the ancient civilisation of Atlantis", one of the twins says, to which Trisha responds: "Really?"

"You were very powerful in terms of healing in that life", the twins go on to say. "I really think you're a star being, you're not from this planet."

Now, fans think that the Atlantis connection could've been what swayed her decision towards Aquaman.

"Ok I'm scared now", one person commented.

"They ate with this one", another chimed in.

However, Trisha has been very vocal about her love of Aquaman over the years, so in reality, it's probably not that deep.





