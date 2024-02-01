Tributes pour in for TikTok influencer 'Texas Cop' after death is confirmed

Tributes have poured in for influencer Texas Cop whose unforeseen death has left thousands of followers in shock.

With apps like TikTok and Instagram, it’s easier than ever to closely follow the daily lives of influencers who often rack up a legion of fans.

News that the influencer known as Texas Cop has died stunned his 87,000 followers and has sparked a whole host of tributes online.

Texas Cop, whose real name was Jared Zolman, was a 32-year-old TikTok influencer who gained a following by sharing aspects of his life, like raising his three children as a widower, working in law enforcement and posting workout and other lifestyle content.

On Tuesday (30 January), his passing was confirmed by the San Jacinto Sheriff's Department in a statement. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Sheriff Greg Capers wrote: “I want to give my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Deputy Jared Zolman, who served as the Animal Control deputy for San Jacinto County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office.

“I ask that you continue to pray for his family and friends. My office and I pray that you rest in peace and we thank you for your service to the community.”

@texas.cop Baby don’t ya lie #morganwallen #fyp #fy #thinkingabout #thinkinboutme

On his TikTok, Zolman’s videos are filled with comments from followers who have been left heartbroken by the news.

“My heart is absolutely shattered, such an idol and truly missed RIP Jared! You helped the lives of so many,” someone commented on one clip.

Another wrote: “Rip Jared...wow I'm at a loss for words right now.”

Someone else said: “Rest Easy Jared, you are now reunited with the true love of your life. [Prayers] for your family.”

One TikToker said: “Rest peaceful. My heart to all friends and family hurting.”

