TikTok's Beckham dancing test explained

The recent release of the Beckham documentary by Netflix has had everyone feeling nostalgic for the 90s but has also inspired a new TikTok trend called the Beckham test.

Over the four-part documentary series, viewers follow the ups and downs of the footballing legend’s life and career.

At the start of his career in the early nineties, when the Spice Girls also reigned supreme in their respective field, we witness his blossoming relationship with the then Victoria Adams, also known as Posh Spice.

The couple has now been married for 24 years and one particular scene in the documentary stole viewers' hearts as they began dancing together at their Cotswolds home to the song 'Islands in the Stream' by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Viewers noticed that, without speaking, Victoria initiated a dance together and David joined in with no hesitation.

The sweet moment has led to a new TikTok trend where people test their relationship with the “Beckham dance test”.

What is the viral Beckham test?

To complete the Beckham test, people have filmed themselves putting the Islands in the Stream song on, dancing to it and waiting to see if their partner will join them as David did with Victoria in the Netflix documentary.

The hashtag #beckhamdance has received 6.3 million views and has seen posting videos of their attempts.

Some were more successful than others, but Beckham himself has had his say as he has been seen commenting on some people’s videos.

The superstar wrote on TikToker Nicole Douglas’ video, “Pass” along with a tick and a crying laughing emoji.

@nicoledouglas Do we pass him? 👀💘 #beckhams #netflix #beckhamdance #bftest #beckham #beckhamdocumentary

That is one valuable seal of approval.

