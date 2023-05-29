How to make the viral cinnamon roll from TikTok

TikTok trends are often as random as they come and one current obsession on the video app revolves around a rather delicious-looking cinnamon roll.

The roll, which contains a heavy serving of cream, was actually created by chef @marleysrose back in May 2022 but has since gone viral again and the recipe has now been viewed more than one million times.

This is hardly the first time a cinnamon roll has gone viral on TikTok but this heavily cream-drenched version is the one currently doing the rounds.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If you are wondering why there is so much cream it's because it makes the dough less dry compared to the traditional icing topping that usually accompanies the dessert.

That being said, less of the technical stuff and let's just find out how to make them.

@marleysrose Cinnamon Roll hack with heavy whipping cream #cinnamonrolls #cinnamonrollhack #breakfast #brunch









Obviously, you'll need a few things to start with such as a baking tray, an oven and all the necessary ingredients.

Recipe:

Put your pre-made cinnamon rolls in a baking dish. Then pour half a cup of whipping cream on top of the rolls. Put the rolls and the cream for the amount of time that it says on the packet. Once ready top with the icing of your choice.

And that's it.

Bon appetite and enjoy.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.