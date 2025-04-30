Donald Trump has said he's ended the "radical left war on American energy" at a rally in Michigan to celebrate the first 100 days of his second presidency.

The president revived his "drill baby drill" slogan slamming windmills and seeming to make fun of the way they move.

Trump withdrew the US from the UN Paris climate agreement on his first day in office (January 20) and continues to push his clean coal agenda cutting climate funds and undermining environmental treaties.

Trump also spoke about windmills again - not for the first time.

This is a topic Trump has been vocal about for years now. Back in January, spoke at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago and described the wind farms as "garbage". Back then, he said that when in office, his administration planned to implement policies to stop building them.

He even claimed the wind farms off the Massachusetts coast are “driving the whales crazy".

