Expert breaks down TikTok cleaning hacks do's and don'ts

TikTok is overflowing with different cleaning hacks for around the house, but some of them have varying degrees of success.

There is a sea of cleaning information out there, with #cleantok content on TikTok being a massive corner on the app, reaching over 114.9 billion views.

Meanwhile, the #cleaninghack hashtag alone has generated a huge 3.9 billion views with over 48,000 videos.

To help, experts at Victorian Plumbing have put some of TikTok’s most popular tips to the test, separating the do’s fromthe don’ts when it comes to cleaning your home.

Now, Brenna Ryan, a bathroom expert at Victorian Plumbing, gives her do’s and don’ts on some of TikTok’s viral cleaning hacks.

Do: Clean shower heads with vinegar





@sharon.hsu Cleaning shower head with vinegar #cleantok101 #showerheads

This trend aims to get rid of limescale on shower heads using a ziplock bag and vinegar.

“Vinegar is a great option for removing limescale, as the chalky buildup reacts with the acidity of vinegar helping to break it down. The trick with this hack is to fill the ziplock bag with white vinegar and insert the shower head, tying it with an elastic band to keep it in place," Ryan said.

"The head needs to sit in the solution for between 15 minutes to half an hour, allowing all the limescale to dissolve. Just be sure to rinse the showerhead before use after sitting in the vinegar!”

Please note this only applies to stainless steel shower heads, be cautious when cleaning other metals such as brass and avoid vinegar on black shower heads.

Don't: Clean surfaces with lemon and bicarbonate of soda





@anna_louisa_at_home 3 cleaning hacks using lemon 🍋 1. Sprinkl half a lemon with bicarbonate of soda and use it to cut through grease and grime on your cooker top 2. Put 2 slices of lemon in a bowl of boiling water and microwave for 2 minutes. The steam will loosen any build up making it easy to wipe away and the lemon also leaves a lovely scent 3. Using the same method as the cooker top the lemon and bicarbonate of soda can also remove dirt, water marks & limescale build up from your sink 🍋 #cleantok #cleantok101 #cleantoks #cosycleaningclub #tidyhome #cleanhome #mrshinchhome #mrshinchmademedoit #cleanhometips #speedclean #speedcleaning #satisfyingcleaning #satisfyingclean #cleaningproducts #cleaningtipsandhacks #cleaningcreator #cleaningcreatorsconnect #fyp #cleantokuk #cleaninghacks

Lemons seem to be having a moment on TikTok, with every other cleaning video claiming the fruit is a cheap miracle product to clean the home.

Ryan said: “Although lemons can work in some ways to help in cleaning the home, when removing stains from surfaces mixing lemon and bicarbonate of soda isn’t the best option.

"Lemons are acidic and bicarbonate of soda is alkali, meaning the two will react together and neutralise each other. The stickiness of the lemon combined with the abrasiveness of the bicarb can leave an unsightly texture and smears on the surfaces.”

Do: Clean mirrors with a mop



@maizimmy Stitch this with your favorite cleaning hack! #cleantok #cleaning #cleaningtiktok #cleaninghacks #momhacks

If you have a large mirror over your bathroom vanity or sink, it can be hard to reach every inch of your mirror without having to precariously balance on your bathroom countertop.

“This cleaning hack is a great way to get a streak-free finish from corner to corner on your bathroom mirror," Ryan said.

"The hack requires a microfiber cloth which is placed over a flat-ended mop to clean the bathroom mirror from top to bottom. Using a microfiber cloth eliminates the chances of streaks and lint and at the same time, the extended handle allows you to reach each part of the mirror with ease."

She added: "Using a microfibre cloth allows you to remove dust which can often cause smear and steaks on the glass which you want to avoid especially when cleaning mirrors.”

Don’t: Overuse products when cleaning

@thedreamla This is genius! Toilet cleaning perfection. 🚽 #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #clean

Amidst all the TikTok hacks for cleaning the home, there are hundreds of product recommendations out there.

Ryan explained: "Despite the huge number of cleaning products on the market, not all are essential when it comes to cleaning the home. Many products such as disinfectants, bleach and surface cleaners are multipurpose meaning they can be used throughout the home.

“It’s easy to get carried away with the product recommendations on TikTok, especially with the selection of pretty colours and delicious smelling scents. However, overusing products to clean can have the opposite effect and even cause erosion of surfaces, toilets and sinks.”

She continued: “Aesthetic toilet cleaning videos on TikTok are just that, they aim to be aesthetically pleasing but don’t take into consideration the harm these products can do. Using 10 [or more] products may look and smell nice but mixing chemicals can release harmful fumes that damage your health.”





Do: Use rain repellent on shower screens

@cestsann Shower Glass Hack. Product linked in my bio #househacks #cleaninghack

After a shower, our bathroom screens are often left covered in water droplets. Simply wiping these off can cause streaks in the glass and leaving them causes watermarks on the shower screen.

“If you’re tired of seeing watermarks and streaks across your glass shower screen, this hack is a great way to help prevent that," Ryan noted.

"The TikTok trend says to spray shower screens with a coat of window cleaner that possesses rain-repellent properties, meaning after a shower the water will slide straight off. Not only will this be a great way to clean your shower screen for a sparkling finish, but the water-resistant coating will help prevent water marks from being left behind once you’ve showered.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings