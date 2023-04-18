TikToker swabs makeup testers for bacteria – and people are stunned by results

A TikTok account dedicated to revealing how much bacteria everyday items contain has gone viral once again. And this time, it's over makeup testers.

The account that posts under the username @howdirtyis responded to a request to examine a range of cosmetics. The footage shows the TikToker heading to their local beauty store and taking swabs of display lipsticks, blushers and concealers.

After incubating the samples for some time, they unveiled the results – leaving viewers stunned.

Surprisingly, the lipstick, concealer, and mascara samples were clean. Meanwhile, the blushes, eyeshadows, and multi-stick did produce bacteria.

The clip has racked up over 3.2 million views and thousands more comments. One claimed, "As someone who used to work here, we did clean and replace lipsticks, eyeliner and mascara more frequently than powder products."

Another stunned viewer wrote: "Honestly, the clean ones are shocking to me. I thought they’d be the worst!"

A third reiterated: "Not gonna lie, the concealer and mascara was a SHOCK."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@howdirtyis Replying to @amelial2351027 Just how dirty are all those testers in Sephora? #science #germ #sciencebiatch #gross #nasty #howdirtyis #dirty #interesting #bacteria #sciencetok #cool #fyp #clean #foryou #micro #curious #サイエンス #科学 #実験 #バクテリア #funfact #facts #fact #germs #interestingfact #interestingfacts #interstingfactoid #amazingfact #amazingfacts #amazing #randomfacts #randomfact #randomfactsforyou #factstime #dailyfact #funfacts #factoftheday #funfactoftheday #bio #biology #biomed #lab #labwork #laboratorio #biologia #microbiologia #scitok #ScienceTok #scienceismagic #scienceiscool #sciencefair #foreigngerms #germsquad #mygerms #viral #bacterial #bacterialcontamination #petriedish #makeup #beauty #beautyhacks #sephora #sephoraconcealers #cosmetics #lipstick #blush #concealer





It comes after a bizarre new trend saw people using bathroom hand dryers to achieve free hair blowouts.

While the initial inspiration video was clearly joking, it didn't take others to jump on the bandwagon.

One MD candidate, @madmedicine, said: "I hate the be the bearer of bad news, but those hand dryers in public restrooms are extremely disgusting.

"There have been actual studies done on those hand dryers to see if they spread bacteria,

"Spoiler alert: They can spread more bacteria than just towels."

Another clip showcased a Petri dish filled with the findings – and the results were as vile as expected.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.