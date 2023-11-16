TikToker films her dad asleep on plane floor during 15 hour flight

Everyone has their own ways for getting through the monotony of long flights, whether it’s plugging in with your headphones on early or getting through a good book.

Lots of people try and catch 40 winks too – but we guarantee most people don’t do what the father of one TikToker did recently, when he went to sleep on the floor.

A social media user has sparked something of a debate on the video sharing platform after filming her dad napping between seats in the footwell.

The man’s daughter, Natalie Bright, posted a video with the caption: “More room for everybody.”

The clip begins with the man on his iPhone, sitting down with his feet up, before it cuts to him fast asleep on the floor.

@bynataliebright more room for everybody. #flyingeconomy#fligh5#asiandadsbelike

He’s got his headphones in, with his hands behind his head, and he looks like he doesn’t have a care in the world.

Clearly, sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do.

The video sparked plenty of comments, with some questioning whether other airlines would let him get away with it.

"Bro is ergonomically built for airplanes," one TikTok user wrote.

Another said: "Smart but I’d lay a blanket down underneath. Thankyou airport dad I will steal this idea"

"jeans for 15 hours is absolutely insane,” one more added.

However, one poured a little cold water on his actions by saying: "Yeah this isn’t allowed on the airline I work on unfortunately lmao.”

