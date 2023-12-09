TikToker divides viewers after getting free gifts from men using 'pretty privilege'

If a random woman approached you on the street and asked you to buy them a designer handbag, would you?

Of course not, you might think, but that’s not what TikToker Leila Layzell found recently.

Layzell has more than 284,000 followers on the video sharing platform and her biggest videos show her asking men to buy her expensive treats.

The men have never met her before, but after giving them an explanation (one being she’s had a “bad day”, another being she “lost her phone”) they agree to buy things for her.

Why? Well, people are saying she’s using her “pretty privilege” to get men to buy her expensive things on a whim.

They've sparked a divided reaction but whatever you make of the videos, you can’t argue with the results.

In fact, Layzell claimed that she’d never failed in securing gifts from strangers.

One viewer commented: “What happens when they say no?! I want to see those videos too! (So I know how to react when I try this myself hahaha).”

To which the TikToker replied: “I haven’t had one yet but when I do I will still post it for sure you got this bestie!! X”

Another wrote: “I feel so embarrassed even when people buy me like a book or something ! A Marc Jacob bag !! I would die of embarrassment, you're better than me.”

However, some accused her of “exploitative behaviour” and one more urged the men to “man up” and stop indulging her.

