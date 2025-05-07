Aimee Lou Wood addresses Walton Goggins feud rumours ahead of SNL hosting debut

It was the alleged feud that overshadowed theWhite Lotus season three finale, but now Aimee Lou Wood has addressed whether she and co-star Walton Goggins are really still friends.

Goggins and Wood, who play dysfunctional couple Chelsea and Rick on the HBO show, sparked rumours of a fallout when they unfollowed each other on Instagram (after seemingly becoming close on set), and refused to talk about each other during interviews.

What's more, Jason Isaacs didn't exactly help speculation, when he spoke of on-set romances and relationship breakdowns in his own junkets, which was quickly followed by an SNL sketch that mocked Wood's teeth - which Goggins later dubbed "smashing" on Instagram.

But while there may have been a post-show tiff, it would appear the dust has settled, because the duo, 31 and 53 respectively, have now followed each other on social media again, and Wood has finally addressed the claims head-on.

While appearing at the Met Gala on Monday (5 May), which Goggins was also attending, she was cornered by an interviewer on the blue carpet.

She was asked whether she'd ever consider a surprise SNL appearance with him as host, to which she said: "Yeah, it would be fun. I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever."

She added: "He’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it."

When asked about the SNL drama, she simply responded: "I learned people are quite bored and analyse social media way too much, and it also taught me you can say one thing and it turns into this huge...I think I just didn't realise how...it's odd. You just can't really engage too much, it's very good to learn boundaries."

Well, that's that then.

