GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 sets astonishing new record as more details uncovered

Rockstar Games has released trailer 2 for GTA 6 and online sleuths are busy spotting loads of hidden details that could reveal key information about the game.

The studio also released 70 new screenshots and fresh artwork from the game which are all being meticulously scrutinised too.

It comes after Rockstar Games announced on May 2 the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

Trailer 2 sets astonishing new record Rockstar Games revealed to The Hollywood Reporter trailer 2 was viewed more than 475 million times across all platforms. According to the studio, that makes it the biggest video launch in history of any media, eclipsing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer that amassed 365 million views. At the time of writing, trailer 2 is about to hit the 84 million mark on YouTube alone.

Trailer 2 captured entirely on base PS5 Rockstar Games confirmed trailer 2 "was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes". Gamers have been left in disbelief the trailer was captured on a base PS5.

'We got a PS5 in GTA 6 before we got GTA 6 on PS5' from GTA6 A brilliant Reddit post from rborisyellnikoff in the GTA 6 Subreddit spotted from trailer 2 "we got a PS5 in GTA 6 before we got GTA 6 on PS5". DudeWTH said: "We playing GTA 5 in GTA 6." Dannysman115 said: "In-game mini games?" TheBlueNinja2006 said: "Is that a DualShock 4 with a PS5? 😂"

'Draw distance is insane' from GTA6 A Redditor shared one of Rockstar's screenshots of Vice City in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said the "draw distance is insane". Zairy47 posted: "Usually far away models are reduced to low polygon and no shadows but here we can see a fairly detailed object like cars traffic signs and lamp poles so far away and even the shadows. This is somewhat accurate to in gameplay because you can see that the far away trees is in low quality." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Ryanmooners said: "This blows trailer 1 out of the water." Moon_man84 said: "We will finally get the 100 per cent next gen game after six years from release the next-gen consoles." tx_brandon said: "And it was captured on PS5, not even Pro 😎"

GTA 6 trailer 2 reaches 69m views in first 24 hours In the first 24 hours since it was posted on YouTube by Rockstar, GTA 6 trailer 2 has amassed 69m views on the video sharing platform alone. That figure does not include any other accounts posting it on YouTube or anywhere else on social media. The view count for Rockstar has surpassed 75m at the time of writing and continues to rise fast.

Jason's opening line from GTA6 After the 2022 leaks and gamers keen to know every little detail they can about GTA 6, Jason's opening line in trailer 2 was not lost on fans. After being asked what he's doing on the roof, Jason replies: "Just fixing some leaks." And fans have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Scott1710 said: "And the guy replies: 'You must have a lot of time on your hands' lol." BraveHostel said: "F****** genius." 40kWatermelon said: "Why does everything feel weirdly quiet? Is it too early for the explosion of posts lol."

'Breathtaking' from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to a screenshot of Mount Kalaga in GTA 6 that Rockstar Games has shared. ProudBoiiiiLol posted: "This is the image that does it for me. Breathtaking man wow." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Lazy_Ad9964 said: "Love the cougar to the right." Daryl_Dixon1899 said: "I knew they'd have parts of Georgia and I'm so glad they showed it." paintedwoodpile said: "Can't wait to drive a slow Boxville truck down that road to make $150,000."

'We are so back': Reddit reaction from GTA6 Moving across to Reddit, fans have been reacting to trailer 2 for GTA 6 in the game's Subreddit. beezy604 said: "IT'S SO F****** DETAILED AND LONG." RedLightning27 said: "WE ARE SO BACK! Can't wait to see the 500+ posts by you guys that detail every single frame in this trailer." PastorDax said: "I nearly passed out when I got the notification on YouTube 😭😭😭 WE ARE SO BACK." ReaddittiddeR said: "Assuming it looks all in real-time, which I think it is, the level of detail in every scene is INCREDIBLE! This is how a next gen (current gen) game should look like. Next year can't come soon enough." tennes87 said: "Rockstar: 'Here give them this, this should do until 2026.' Well it makes the delay a little less painful."

Soundtrack revealed in trailer 2 with new songs featured Four brand new tracks played in trailer 2 Screenshot from Rockstar Games Rockstar Games released trailer 2 for GTA 6, along with 70 brand new screenshots and loads of new artwork, and more of the game's soundtrack has been revealed too. GTA VI O'Clock is a dedicated show about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games hosted by veteran games journalist Dan Dawkins and award winning executive producer James Jarvis. And its social media account posted a total of four new tracks were played in the trailer, taking the number of confirmed songs in the GTA 6 soundtrack up to five. Read the full story here.

Lighting is 'simply incredible' YouTuber NikTek has posted four screenshots from content shared by Rockstar Games about GTA 6 and is astounded by the way lighting behaves. NikTek posted on X / Twitter: "RTGI (ray traced global illumination), Contact Shadows, Bounce Lighting and Ray Traced Reflections are incredible in GTA 6. "I don't know what kind of optimisation this requires to make such a photorealistic game but I think Rockstar Games has truly outdone themselves here. "Small and transparent objects are very close to a game that uses Path Tracing. "Everything feels in place, no clipping or floating object and the reflections are plain simply incredible!"

'Cage fighting seems to be returning' X / Twitter user @FriendlyAaron1 posted a screenshot from trailer 2 for GTA 6 that appears to show Lucia fighting in a cage. The user posted: "You can already tell the melee combat will be peak in this. Cage fighting seems to be returning."

Five things trailer 2 doesn't tell you that Rockstar has revealed Jason Duval is the main focus in trailer 2 of GTA 6 Screenshot from Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has released trailer 2, 70 new screenshots and loads of new artwork for GTA 6. But there are five key details that trailer 2 does not reveal that have been shared on the studio's website. Read the full story here.

Four 'hidden' screenshots 'found' Prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown claims "four new hidden screenshots were found on Rockstar's website". They mostly show the locations but there is one of Jason and Lucia embracing in Vice City at night.

Vice City transit system A first look at Vice City's transit system has been spotted in trailer 2. @videotechuk_ posted a slow-mo clip of this on X / Twitter.

GTA 6 available to Wishlist on PS Store GTA 6 is available to Wishlist on PS Store. It features the game's bio too: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

Ned Luke reacts to GTA 6 trailer 2 and release date Ned Luke, who played Michael De Santa in GTA 5, has reacted to Rockstar Games releasing trailer 2 and an updated release date for GTA 6. He posted on X / Twitter: "Got a trailer AND a date. Let the #FanGirling begin. "Jason bout to be crowned Prettiest Protag ever. Dude is jacked and good looking? Hearts boutta be pounding."

Trailer 2 passes 60m views on YouTube in 19 hours GTA 6 trailer 2 has now passed 60m views on YouTube alone in the first 19 hours after it was posted.

It doesn't seem as though it will beat trailer 1's record of more than 90m views in its first 24 hours after release, the most of any non-music YouTube video, but it won't be far off.

'Insane amount of detail in EVERY single shot' A clip from trailer 2 has gone viral on social media which was first posted by X / Twitter user @hxrleysivy. The user spotted bubbles rising in a bottle of beer just like they would do in real life and were blown away by the level of detail. The clip has since been reposted several times across social media and fans have similarly been gobsmacked by the detail.

'Georgia could be in GTA 6' It's speculated a fictional version of Georgia called Gloriana could be included in GTA 6. Georgia shares its southern border with Florida and online sleuths have spotted a license plate in trailer 2 for Gloriana. It's also said that Mount Kalaga National Park, a location revealed by Rockstar, "resembles" Providence Canyon State Park in Georgia.

'Proper ray-traced mirrors' @videotechuk_ spotted "proper ray-traced mirrors" in trailer 2. The trailer was captured on a base PS5, which released in 2020, which has stunned gamers with how good it looks.

Basketball minigame 'confirmed' It seems a long rumoured GTA 6 minigame has been 'confirmed' through a new screenshot. X / Twitter user @GTASixInfo spotted what seems to be Jason playing basketball with others. Basketball has not featured in a GTA game since San Andreas released back in 2004.

'Kayaking confirmed' It seems as though players will be able to kayak in GTA 6. This was spotted by @GTASixInfo on X / Twitter.

iFruit phones are back X / Twitter account @GTASixInfo spotted that iFruit phones are back. Rockstar parodied Apple's iPhones with iFruit phones in GTA 5 and GTA Online and it seems they've been upgraded for GTA 6, which would make a lot of sense with the focus on social media from the first trailer.

'Fishing confirmed to be a mechanic' It was spotted from the screenshots that players may be able to fish. Players can fish in Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

'You can buy groceries' In one scene from the GTA 6 trailer, Jason can be seen carrying groceries, including a crate of beer, out of a shop. It's led to speculation that groceries can be bought by players as part of GTA 6's gameplay.

Elsewhere from indy100, fans have been reacting to trailer 2 releasing and an expert has revealed the real reason why GTA 6 was delayed.

