We're only just getting over the excitement ofBlack Mirror season 7 dropping, but it would seem good things don't last forever because Netflix is now saying "au revoir" to another fan-favourite episode.

In a new update to the streaming service, they've decided to ditch their interactive programming section - and you know where this is going.

Bandersnatch, released in 2018, was Netflix's first adult-targeted interactive film, and in true Black Mirror fashion, allowed viewers to decide the fate of the story and its characters.

The main plot followed Colin (Will Poulter) and Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), who were working on a video game based on a 'choose your own adventure' novel. Except as the game's development went on, the more Stefan's life appeared to emulate what was happening in the game, leaving him out of control.

It naturally became a hit with viewers because not only was the storyline captivating, but it was us deciding what happened to Stefan. True Black Mirror-ception.

Sure, films and shows get removed from Netflix all the time (mostly due to licensing), but as Black Mirror is now considered a Netflix original, there'll be nowhere else that you can get the episode once it's removed.

It's not the only casualty either, as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's interactive episode will also be removed.

Back in December, company spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher told The Vergethat the technology had “served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas”.

You'll have to be quick if you want to re-watch it too, as on 12 May, it'll be gone for good.

"This is why I like physical media. Netflix just dropped the amazing 7th season of Black Mirror, but now they're getting rid of Bandersnatch. I'm upset", one person wrote on X in response to the news.

"Shame about this, I really enjoyed Bandersnatch even if the experience of interactive media was a bit janky", another added.

Fine, we'll just rewatch the other seven seasons instead.

