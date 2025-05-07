Let's be honest... everyone has their musical guilty pleasures, and TikTokers have been revealing them in a skit where they pretend they're listening to their track while being robbed.

In the viral videos from the new trend, the on-screen text reads: "Me getting robbed with my headphones on."

Meanwhile, the person with the headphones on has the bag grabbed by the "robber", as it then shows the robber's point of view as they attempt to snatch the belongings, while the music plays in the TikTok.

TikToker Aurora (@aurora1upo) posted a video where she showed off her best Disney knees as she was robbed while the Camp Rock song 'This Is Me' by Demi Lovato played.

"Disney knees getting through tough times," she joked in a video that has 6.1 million views and 1.2 million likes.





@aurora1upo Disney knees getting me through tough times 😌 #coupletok #disneyknees #fyp #demilovato #camprock

In the comments section, viewers were cracking jokes and were entertained by this Disney take on the trend.

One person said, "He should’ve mouthed 'wow she’s really good,'" in reference to a scene from Camp Rock.

"Not the robber leaving you because of Disney knees," another person wrote.

A third person added: "Girl you won the trend."

A second instance is from TikToker Dhilz (@dhilz_7) who gets robbed a night, this time the noughties classic 'A Thousand Miles' by Vanessa Carlton plays as the pair play tug of war with the belongings.

The video has 4.6 million views, 673,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who shared their thoughts on the viral clip.









"I think he smiled because he heard the music," one person said.

A second person added: "Why was this so funny."

"I think I'd burst out laughing if this was me icl," a third person wrote.

A fourth person commented: "I don’t think he was walkin down town fast enough."

Meanwhile, TikToker Aidan (@aidanwhelan17) went viral with his video where he's been robbed, and during the battle with the robber, the song 'Pony' by Ginuwine begins to play.

The clip has 862,000 views, 152,000 likes, and it's fair to say people found the song choice hilarious.









One person said: "This has no business being this funny ahahahahahahshaha."

"I would dance while trying to pull my wallet," another person wrote.

Elsewhere, 'I'm so hungry I could eat...' TikTok trend explained, and Single women ‘exposed’ by man who nails why they’re so bad at dating.

