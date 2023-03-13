Woman divides internet for the 'petty' reason she walked out on date

Every singleton living in a major city will know just how difficult the dating scene can be, but one woman has drawn criticism for the petty reason she walked out on a date.

A TikToker named Dafna went viral with a clip that has been viewed more than 6.4 million times. In the video, she appeared to be walking home from a Hinge date with a guy in New York and as she did, she explained why she had chosen to leave.

Dafna explained the guy seemed very nice and wasn’t a “catfish”. Things were going well before the guy then did something that made her rethink.

As she walked, she said: “The waitress comes over, she wants to take our order. I said, ‘Ok I’m going to take the branzino’ and he said, ‘I’m going to take the burger’.

“The waitress asked him… ‘Do you want some cheese on your burger?’ and he asked, ‘Is this going to be extra?’”

The waitress confirmed cheese was $3 extra, so Dafna said the guy declined to add it to his meal.





The guy then commented that you have to pay extra for everything these days to which Dafna responded, “Yeah, it’s New York City”.

Dafna explained that once she was done with her dinner, she told the guy she was going to the bathroom, but actually went and paid for the whole bill before walking out.

She continued: “I texted him, ‘The cheque is taken care of. You should have gotten the cheese’ and I blocked him.”

The woman’s video received a strong reaction, with the majority of people thinking her reaction was completely over the top.

One person commented: “Is this why I’m single? Bc I ain’t paying $3 for cheese either.”

Someone else said: “That’s a little harsh. I would’ve just never met up with him again.”

Another added: “Phew. The guy lucked out! That was close.”

“Wait what if he decided the cheese wasn’t worth it? These are not dating problems in nyc. This is a crazyyyy reaction,” one TikToker said.

