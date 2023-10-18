TikToker proves that we’ve been opening soda cans wrong this entire time

A TikTok has gone viral for showing an alternative nifty hack to open a soda can which involves using... another can.

The clip was originally posted by @sothedopest and then reposted by @hamptons.review.c, an account which posts “tips, tricks, hacks and products to make your life easier”.

In the clip, the man begins by holding the two cans vertically, one on top of the other, before tilting the can on top to his left and then his right side.

This is so he is able to use a ridge on the top can to pull up the tab on the bottom can.

A satisfying sound of the gas leaving the bottom can be heard as it has been successfully opened.

@hamptons.review.c Mourning all my broken fingernails from opening cans!!! This is AWESOME! @SOTHEDOPEST #tiktoktaughtmethis #thingsilearnedontiktok #lifehackstiktok #nifty #worthatry🤣😅 #whoknew #sosmart #sodapop #brokennails #ineedamanicure #fakenailstruggles #followformore👉🏽👉🏽

The on-screen text read: "I was today years old when I found out."

"Mourning all my broken fingernails from opening cans!!! This is AWESOME," @hamptons.review.c wrote in the caption.



Since reposting the trick, it has been viewed 5.6 million times, as people shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One person wrote: "Got to try that one. As a nail biter, I always have to use a knife to open cans."

"I do this especially with nails lol," another person said.

Someone else added: "Bruh, I was a bartender back in the day, and this was a part of my bar tricks. I’d do like 10 in a row."

"TikTok University has done it again!!! thank you, friend," a fourth person commented.

While others weren't as impressed with the hack and said they were just going to stick with using their fingers to open the cans.

"Bottom of cans are usually really dirty so not recommended," one person said.

Another person wrote: "What if it’s the last can in the pack?"

"Not really relevant if you're on your own and only have one can…" a third person added.

While a fourth person replied: "So I have to buy 2 cokes just to open one."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.