Hairdresser sparks debate for asking if she can touch customers and for their pronouns

A hairdresser has sparked a debate on TikTok for asking a customer if she has permission to touch them during the consultation and asking them what their pronouns are.

The debate started earlier this week when JPalm Hairdressing, in Omaha, Nebraska shared a video on their TikTok channel with one of their clients which has since amassed more than 11 million views.

The stylist begins the video by asking the customer if she can touch their hair which they say is fine and what their pronouns are which are they/them. The stylist then reveals their pronouns are she/they and then says she is happy that they exchanged them.

The rest of the video which is more than four minutes long is a fairly basic consultation that you would expect to get from a high-end salon - after all haircuts aren't cheap so you should expect the best service possible.

However, this seemingly innocent and uncontroversial video has since flooded with comments seemingly baffled by the stylist's thoughtful approach to their customers.





@jpalmhairdressing So you shaved your head and your hair is starting to grow back in…. Now what?? #O#Omahao#omahahairo#omahahaircutq#queersalonb#babybangsc#curlys#shortlayerso#omahasalono#omahahairdresserj#jpalmq#queerownedl#lesbianhairdresserg#genderlesshairg#genderlesshaircuto#omahasmallbusinesss#shaghaircuts#shagomaha#d#disabledhairdresserq#queerq#queerhairo#omahaqueerq#queerhairdresserh#hairwitchp#pridem#mulletm#mulletomahaq#queersalonomahaq#queeromahaq#queerf#fypv#viralqueertiktok





Many of the comments are along the lines of: "What if they say no? Is the appointment over?"

Others think that they stylist talks to much. One person wrote: "My entire social battery would’ve been depleted by the first two questions. Would’ve just gotten up and gone home."

Another said: "pHD in Yappology with a Minor in Barbering."

Regardless of whether you think the stylist talks too much or not (she needs to talk to the customers to figure out what they want), questions regarding whether she can touch them or not seem to be overlooking that this is just during the consultation. She clearly will have to touch them to cut their hair but is just practicing consent which is nice to see.

It does seem that this otherwise ordinary video has only gone viral because people aren't used to this type of consideration at a barbers or hairdressers but thankfully some people in the comments have defended the stylist.

One person wrote: "This is amazing - I love everything about this."

Another said: "I genuinely don’t understand what’s wrong with this interaction why is everyone tweaking."

A third added: "You are a lovely person. It’s wonderful how you ask before touching you clients and ask their pronouns."

If you watch all of the account's videos the stylist begins all of her consultations with the same question so this is nothing out of the ordinary.

Unfortunately, it would seem that this type of attention isn't new for JPalm.

In a video uploaded one week ago she said: "If you are offended by my work, my salon, my existence - keep commenting on my videos."

She continued: "If it makes you feel valid and heard, that's what JPalm is about, even if you don't agree with it."

More credit to JPalm. No harm in showing some consideration for others and trying to do things differently.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



