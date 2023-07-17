Man sparks debate after refusing to split the bill at friend's birthday meal

A TikToker has gone massively viral after refusing to split a bill at a friend's birthday dinner due to what was brought at the meal, preferring to spend just what he purchased.

On Sunday, TikTok and YouTube star Vicc Gotti uploaded a video of an apparent argument between several friends at a restaurant after the woman whose birthday it was asked everyone else to split the bill which was said to be more than $4600.

In the video, which has been viewed more than seven million times on TikTok alone, Gotti and another man can be seen protesting the idea that they should split the bill, pointing out that they didn't order as much as some people who had ordered steaks and lamb chops.

In a longer video, Gotti explains that the restaurant was "very expensive" but the woman whose birthday it was refused to pay for something on her big day. When Gotti and the other man protested they were absconded by the other at the meal.

Gotti wrote in the caption for the video: "YALL STORY TIME THIS GIRL WAS MY BEST FRIEND SINCE THE 3rd grade … and she got in front of her other friends and started acting funny with me they call me and our friends broke because we didn't want to pay a 4600 dollar bill."





@viccgotti YALL STORY TIME THIS GIRL WAS MY BEST FRIEND SINCE THE 3rd grade … and she got in frint of her other friends ans started acting funny with me they call me and our friends broke because we didnt want to pay a 4600 dollar bill #viccgotti #debate





Unsurprisingly the video has sparked a debate in the comments with many people sharing what they would do in a similar situation.

One person wrote: "I know it's controversial but am I the only one who pays for what I eat on my bd? If someone wants to pay, cool but I'm not expecting that to happen."

A second said: "Everyone splits the birthday person's meal and then you pay for whatever you got."

A third said: "I would’ve quietly asked for my check separately paid and left."

One person did provide a sensible solution to the problem: "Tip! if you don’t want to split the bill or even pay tax on a large party. Go to the bar at the beginning order your food & drinks & pay there. Simple."

In a third video, Gotti explained that he and the woman in question are no longer friends because of the incident.

@viccgotti UPDATE WE NOT FRIENDS ANYMORE .. i need new friends now who in atl





We're guessing that because of this he managed to pay for just what he brought at the resturant.

