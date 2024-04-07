What is the TikTok 'water droplet eye' trend?

People on TikTok are putting their eye colour on full display as part of the latest trend on the platform.

In the water droplet eye trend, TikTokers have been placing a water droplet on their phone camera to improve the focus so it can pick up all the details of their iris as they their eye close to the camera.

The iris is the coloured part of the eye that surrounds the pupil and its function is to control the size of the pupil to let more or less light and the colour of our eyes depends on the amount of melanin.

As part of the trend, someone films themselves at the drop of water to their phone camera before bringing their face within inches of their camera and the camera then comes into focus where the intricacies of the eye can be seen.

Viewers have been sharing that they make of the water droplet eye trend in the comments section.

One person said: "This took me back to pre-pandemic TikTok immediately."

"So my eyes are brown and I never thought that my eyes are nice until I tried this trend," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Why did I squint like I was getting an eye drop."

"I tried this but it didn't work I need a tutorial," a fourth person commented.

Well, here is how to have a go at the water droplet eye trend yourself:

Ensure you have the right lens and also have the camera flash on before filming on the TikTok app Most people from the trend have used Clams Casino and Imogen Heaps’ I’m God so if you choose this song you can lip-sync to the lyrics “People need hope.” As you're adding a droplet to your phone's entire lens with a dropper or finger, make sure you're filming this and avoid using a lot of water which could damage your device. Once the drop is applied, move your face closer to the lens, leaving two to three inches approximately above the camera. Then film whichever eye you prefer and ensure your eye is wide open. Quality-wise, some say the 0.5 zoom helps but others have said this can lead to a blurry video, so you might need to play around with different tools to get the results you want.

