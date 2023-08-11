TikTok’s viral ’carrot tanning’ trend explained

Each year the hot weather rolls around in the summer a lot of us like to top up our tans, but some people are a little pale and can't do this from sitting in the sunlight alone.

Now on TikTok, there's a trend going around where people claim eating carrots is the way to ensure you get a natural sun-kissed tan without needing to be in the sun.

For example, TikToker Isabelle Lux recommended eating "3 large carrots a day," which has the ability to "change your natural skin undertone".

While Adix (@adixovic) claims he was "pale 24/7" before eating carrots and since them becoming part of his diet he says he has "more colour" in his complexion.

So is it worth ditching the tanning lotion, sprays and mousses and our time in the sun for eating carrots?

Well, this isn't a new trend as people have known for years about carrots being able to change the skin in this way - however, it's not what you think.

The carrots don't make you tan but rather it's a result of carotenemia, which isn't dangerous but is where someone has yellow-orange skin pigmentation due to high carotene levels in the blood, as per the National Library of Medicine.

Carrots contain beta-carotene which causes the vegetable's orangey hue and can also be found in other fruit and vegetables.

Dr Emma Wedgeworth, a consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson dismissed the claim going around TikTok that beta carotene can “protect against sunlight”.

“Whilst beta carotene present in carrots and other vegetables is an antioxidant, it does not provide adequate levels of protection against UV exposure," she told LBC.

“Relying on this for sun protection could result in burning and damage to your skin.”

So even if you eat carrots in the hopes of achieving a tanned look, you'll still have to top up on applying sunscreen to avoid getting burned.

