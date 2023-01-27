Time traveller says a chilling discovery will be made on Mars this year

A "real time traveller from the year 2858" shared a chilling claim that human remains would be discovered on planet Mars this year, which could spark chatter that people existed on the planet.

The time hopper, who goes by @darknesstimetraveler on TikTok, has shared numerous outlandish predictions on the platform.

This includes things like the moon "turning bright pink" in May, the Taliban creating an "artificial virus" that will be worse than Covid-19 in June, and the sun giving people "superpowers" in July.

But the account's latest video, which spoke about the possibility of human life being on the red planet, has caught viewers' attention.

At the start of the video, they explained in the onscreen text that viewers should bear in mind "five dates to come in 2023."

"Feb 28: Everyone has the same dream of hostile alien species taking over Earth.

"March 30: A plane goes through a wormhole, 6 seconds to passengers, 6 years to everyone else," the onscreen caption reads before it got into the nitty gritty of supposed human existence on Mars.

"May 4: Human bones are discovered on Mars, leading everyone to believe we are originally from Mars."

In another part of the video, the time traveller claimed that scientists would be creating a "top-secret government project" to create a portal to "parallel universes."

@darknesstimetraveler Are there any questions you might have? #fyp #fypage #viral #timetravel #timetraveler #darknesstimetraveler #2023 #xyzbca

Once people saw the clip, they tried to figure out what to make of these odd claims.

One person wrote: "We will see."

"When did u arrive and tell us somethings from years ahead to come," another added.

A third quipped: "We are already supernatural and can travel to other parallel universes."

This account is the only one on TikTok to claim to be a time traveller.

According to @timevoyaging, a "time traveller from the year 2906," "hostile aliens" who built the Egyptian pyramids were making a return to Earth onChristmas Day 2022, but that wasn't the case.

