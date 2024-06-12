Trad wife fired after using racial slur in TikTok cooking video

A self-proclaimed "trad wife" has been fired from her job after she casually said the “N-word” during a cooking video on TikTok.

Lilly Gaddis used the racist slur and also referred to "dumb whores,” “immigrants fresh off the boat looking for a green card” and “gold diggers" as she spoke to the camera while filming herself cooking in her kitchen.

“You are getting the opinion from some dumb whores and immigrants fresh off the boat looking for a green card. Yes, they are probably gold diggers but that is the exception — I am the rule," she said in the video.

“Everyone I know that is married right now is married to broke a** [n-word], and they don’t care. We don’t give a f*** about money.”

The video quickly gained attention on the platform and after receiving millions of views, Gaddis's account was suspended.

Despite the outrage, Gaddis didn't back down when a shocked commenter wrote: "MARRIED TO WHO???" as she replied: "You heard me".

Gaddis then made a response video on Monday (June 10) via X, formerly Twitter to her 73,000 followers where she noted her post "seems to have upset members of a certain community."

But added: "All the backlash made me do a deep dive and a soul search and after all that I still couldn’t find a care."

As a result of her video, Gaddis was also fired from her job at Rophe of the Carolinas, a home healthcare company for the elderly and disabled based in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The company proceeded to put out a statement on Tuesday (June 11) about a “newly hired” employee (but didn't mention Gaddis by name) who got sacked over “inflammatory remarks on social media that do not align with the values and beliefs" of the company that is “operated by African American female and immigrant-owned businesses.”

On X, formerly Twitter, Gaddis responded to losing her job by writing: "Oh no I just got fired! #mob," and has since been sharing posts from right-wing influencers.

“If my freedom of speech taken, they’ll be coming for yours next,” she wrote on Monday night after her initial response video.

Her most recent posts include using the racial slur once again and also saying "Thanks black community for helping to launch my new career in conservative media! You all played your role well like the puppets you are."

At the time of writing, Gaddis appears to have made a new TikTok account where she wrote as a caption in her first video: "You can’t take me down. P.S tiktok i am not bullying," and used the hashtag Trump 2024.

But the sound on her first two videos have since been muted.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

