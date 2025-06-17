Samsung's Note 7 is banned on planes - and TikTokers are determined to find out why

TikTok has a knack for resurfacing long-forgotten facts – and this time, it’s turned the spotlight back on one of Samsung’s most infamous devices. A recent video has reignited curiosity around the long-standing flight ban of the Galaxy Note 7.

In a clip that’s pulled in 2.5 million views, TikToker K-Shawn Brower (@malckbro) shared footage of an airport sign that reads: "FAA BANNED ITEM / Samsung Galaxy Note 7 / Individuals may NOT transport this device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the US."

The device is also listed on the official website of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which warns travellers not to bring it on board under any circumstances.

"The U.S. Department of Transportation, with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, have issued an emergency order to ban all Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphone devices from air transportation in the United States," it reads. "Individuals who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States."

In a statement shared at the time (September 2016), Samsung said the company conducted a "thorough investigation and found a battery cell issue".

"To date (as of September 1) there have been 35 cases that have been reported globally and we are currently conducting a thorough inspection with our suppliers to identify possible affected batteries in the market. However, because our customers’ safety is an absolute priority at Samsung, we have stopped sales of the Galaxy Note7," Samsung explained.

