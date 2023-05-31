Woman's commute lasting more than three hours stuns TikTok

A woman has gone viral after sharing her exhaustive three hour commute, and honestly we’ll never moan about our journey into the office ever again.

TikToker Laurie (lauren.wep) posted a video detailing the extreme lengths she goes to in order to attend college. She begins by taking a bus, before hopping on a ferry, a train and then walking.

Laurie, 17, attends West College Scotland's Paisley campus near Glasgow and has to make the painstaking journey from the town of Millport off the coast of mainland Scotland wherever she attends class.

The video shows her beginning her commute with a 6:45am bus ride, before taking the ferry to mainland Scotland.

After that, there’s the matter of climbing a hill up to the train station, before a 45-minute trip by rail.

lauren.wep/TikTok

lauren.wep/TikTok

She then walks up to college to make her class at 8.30am. Then, it’s a case of doing it all again on the way home and getting back just before 3pm.



The cost of the journey is £15.52 ($19.25) per day, which means she spends £45 a week commuting.

Writing in the video caption, Laurie wrote: "Not once will i ever understand why i chose a college so far away, and why I've chosen it again for next year."

lauren.wep/TikTok

The video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, and people shared their disbelief in the comments section.

One wrote: “a commute?? girl this is a JOURNEY js casually hopping on a boat like that what.”

Another said: “no college is good enough for all this commuting.”

A user added: “i will never take my 30 min commute for granted ever.”

“Laurie why are you late ? ‘Sorry my boat didn’t show up’,” a TikToker joked.

