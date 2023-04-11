Woman hangs up on recruiter after learning job is six day workweek

Would you take a job that required you to be in the office six days a week?

That’s the requirement one TikTok user found themselves being asked during an awkward call with a recruiter.



Lauren, who goes by the username @laurenn_morgann, shared her experiences with her followers in a clip which has been viewed nearly half a million times.

Lauren revealed that her first interview for a job was going well and the recruiter was “really nice”. However, that was before the true nature of the job was revealed to her.

In the clip, Lauren recalls how she was told that employees were expected to catch up with emails after office hours.

In a further twist, she was also told right at the end of her call that she’d have to work on either Saturday or Sunday from the office.

“I’m feeling like with the salary and not really having any work-life balance,” she said in the clip, recalling what she said to the recruiter.

“it’s just not aligned. But I really hope that you find what you’re looking for,” the TikToker said before miming hanging up the phone.

Lauren added the caption: “Then employers are like why doesnt Gen Z want to work a 9-5?!! like this is why.”

People in the comments were quick to criticise the recruitment policy, with one writing: “What could possibly that important? Like jobs aren't real. The emails can wait a day.”

“They are out their damn mindddd,” another said.

A user commented: “Checking emails all the time at home + 6 days/week in office =24/7 job. If they offered under $63510 that’s under fed min wage for hours ‘on call’.”

Responding to one of the comments, Lauren wrote: “I literally was laughing and I’m such a bad liar I couldn’t even be like yeah I’ll get back to you! I was like it’s gonna be a no for me.”

