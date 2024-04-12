Woman told she's 'too big for rollercoaster' in Japan sparks debate

A woman has gone viral and sparked an online debate after sharing how she couldn't go on a rollercoaster in Japan because she didn't fit on the ride.

TikToker Yesi Hdez (@yesivhdez) candidly shared her experience at Universal Studios Japan in a video that has since received over 2.6m views.

In the video, she wrote: “POV: Leaving Universal Studios absolutely humbled me to my core because I didn’t fit on a ride and the ride attendant said he was so sorry, but Japanese people are built smaller..."

Yesi added that the ride attendant who "kindly escorted" her off the rollercoaster gave her fast pass vouchers to use on other rides.

The video quickly sparked discussions on the topic in the comments section.

One person said: "I had to open your profile to see you and I'm shook! I'm sorry this happened to you cause that's crazy."

"I would simply pass away," another person said, to which the TikToker replied: " I said earth open up and swallow me please."

A third person added: "THIS HAPPENED TO ME AT TOKYO DISNEY! I’m literally just tall and I worked at Disney so I’ve been on rides so many times, they led me out the back and I had to sit in a decommissioned ride to prove that I would fit."

"What? wait what size are you?? That is my fear!!" a fourth person asked.

To which the TikToker replied: "I’m 5’8” roughly 180-185 lbs I fit on every other ride but this one (Flight of the Hippogriff) 🥲the rides that have the pull down bar that lands at the thigh might be tricky for midsize."

"Y’all gotta keep in mind countries in Asia will cater mostly to their population who /tend/ to be thinner," a fourth person commented.

