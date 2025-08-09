Women sneak away into the night as part of hilarious 'Hamilton' trend

Can you believe a whole decade has passed since the Broadway opening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton?

As we come to terms with the musical about the life of Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, turning 10 this year, fans are paying tribute to the Pulitzer and Tony-award-winning show by using their creative license to make hilarious videos that quickly have become a TikTok trend.

For this, we've seen women dressing up in Founding Father drag while sneaking out of bedroom windows (or just trying to make a swift exit wherever they are) and are simultaneously lip-synching Hamilton’s lines from the soundtrack, “Best of Wives and Best of Women.”

It's in reference to the scene where Hamilton leaves his home in the dead of night with the plan to get to New Jersey to duel his antagonist, Aaron Burr (Sir).

As we see him get up to leave, his wife, Eliza, asks him to come back to bed, to which he says he cannot due to an early meeting.

Although she highlighted how dark it still is outside, despite her repeated requests, Hamilton remains unchanged, as he noted that he has a meeting at dawn.

Those who have seen the production will know this is a sorrowful scene, as Hamilton will go on to die at the duel.

That being said, fans on TikTok have put their own comedic spin on the scene, as instead they're pretending to be a Hamilton that is peeved off at how clingy his wife is.

Here are some of the best examples from the trend:

TikToker @actuallyhamilt0n bucked the trend, sporting a beard, Hamilton's clothing of the time period, and even the head mic that performers use on stage.









The video has 8.7 million views, as fans loved the commitment to the skit.

"The fact you've put a 'mic' on your forehead😭 detail is insane," one person wrote.

A second person said, "This isn't a Hamilton cosplay, this is a Lin-Manuel Miranda cosplay."

"Your mother definitely gets paid extra for you," a third person commented.

A fourth person shared, "First in my bloodline to see this."

"You're so funny, please don't die in a duel." someone else joked.

Forget exiting via a window, when you can skedaddle in a boat like @kirby_j as the TikToker declared in the caption, "It’s my time to shine as Hamilton!"





@kirby_j A musical is trending! It’s my time to shine as Hamilton! #hamilton #alexanderhamilton #broadway #musicaltheatre #actor #actress #comedy #fyp #foryou #trending

This video has received 2.7 million views, as people in the comments shared their amusement.

One person wrote, "That swift leg over was just ✨PERFECT✨"

"Why does everyone conveniently have a founding father cosplay," a second person asked.

A third added, "Literally HOW."

"Ooh diva Hamilton who??" a fourth person shared.

Meanwhile, @riahjosephine was prepared to exit with a suitcase in hand and brown leather shoes on her feet, in a video that now has 2.9 million views.





@riahjosephine Alexander…. Come back to sleep 🥺 #alexandercomebacktosleep #Alexanderhamilton #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #fyp #trending #capcut #linmanuelmiranda #foryoupage #bestofwivesbestofwomen





"I saw the shoe 👞 and started crying from laughing so hard," one person wrote.

A second person added, "The shoe being bigger than your leg."

"Mind you, I never seen Hamilton but this so funny STILL," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "The shoe is def a paid actor."

Facial expressions were on point in @_ashbyflorence_'s humorous take on the scene, which has almost 10 million views.

TikTok/_ashbyflorence_

"The facial expressions feel so Jason Bateman coded," one person commented.

A second person said, "The 'I know' smile is killing me."

"The red reflecting eyes are just the icing on the cake with this one I’m crying," a third person posted.

A fourth person wrote, "I've seen a hundred of these and this one remains the best. The quick toothless smile, the look of irritation, the pointed non-eye contact. Chefs kiss."

"You really capture his essence of not wanting to be around his wife," a fifth person added.

A sixth person shared, "This trend is KILLING ME 💀 LMFAO."

"This is the best one I’ve seen, how did u know how to act like an inconvenienced man so well 😂😭😭😭😭😭," someone else noted.

To which the TikToker quipped back, "Cuz I’ve been inconvenienced by men."

The trend gained so much traction, even Lin-Manuel Miranda (the musical's creator who first played Alexander Hamilton on Broadway) participated in the trend along with his very own wax figure.





@hamiltonmusical Best of wax and best of figures.

The clip has 6 million views, and Hamilton fans raced to the comments to express their thoughts on Lin-Manuel Miranda doing the trend.

One person said, "HE FINALLY SAW THIS TREND."

"'Wow that’s a really good cospla- OH MY GOD LIN MANUEL MIRANDA,'" a second person wrote.

Someone else added, "Of course Lin would do this trend... he can't say no to this."

"THAT IS AN INSANELY ACCURATE WAX FIGURE," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, 'I love summer... but I have an itch' trend already has everyone excited for Halloween, and Instagram vs reality of beach proves social media ruins everything.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.