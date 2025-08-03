Let's be honest, whether it's a restaurant, activity, or hotel - TikTok has become our go-to destination when it comes to getting recommendations, especially if we're heading overseas for a well-earned break.

But, when word gets out about just how great hidden gems are, things often descend into chaos, because everyone wants a slice of the action.

One location that's going viral right now for exactly that reason is Caló des Moro in Mallorca, where as a result of 1,300 TikTok posts and over 10 million views, the once-deserted slice of natural beauty is now piled-high with tourists, and covered in the litter they've left behind.

The cove on the island's southern shoreline is known for its bright blue water and and golden sands, secluded by sprawling cliffs and greenery all around it.

However, the formerly little-known spot has now been filmed with tourists queueing to get down there, with mayor, Maria Pons, last year revealing that up to 4,000 people and 1,200 vehicles were descending on the cove every day.

Materials promoting the beach as a place to go have since been removed from the website of local authorities, and things have gotten so bad that locals have set up a number of protests in response, including action last year involving 300 activists.

The reality has been shared in a new viral TikTok showcasing what the beach is marketed as on Instagram, vs how it now looks in real life, with plastic bottles and bags laden across the ground.

"And people wonder why locals are protesting against over tourism", one person commented.

"I hate humans. I went here for the first time about 7 years ago before it blew up on social media and it was pristine. It’s shameful anyone trash something so beautiful", another added.

"Its tourists that do this to Mallorca. Its a beautiful island with amazing people, they don't do this to their land", a third penned.

When will humans learn to look after things?

