Yes, we might be in the middle of summer with sunshine, blue skies, longer days and holidays, but some people are already looking ahead...

Though autumn is approaching and it is only 88 days until Halloween, but who's counting?

Well, you'd be surprised!

So many of us can't wait for spooky season, as best demonstrated in a new TikTok trend where everyone's confessing they've got the Halloween "itch" and have been sharing their iconic costumes from previous years.

How does the trend work?

As part of the entertaining trend, it sees users post two photos in a carousel with the first image of them enjoying their summer with the annotation "I love summer, but..."

Then, when you swipe onto the second image, it shows them in a Halloween costume from a previous year (and they are equal parts hilarious and impressive), with them admitting, "...I have an itch."

Of course, it wouldn't be a Halloween trend without having the most iconic tune of all time, 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson, playing during the posts.

Best examples from the trend

There have already been some belters from this trend. Here is a roundup of the best ones with some iconic costumes that might even give viewers some inspiration for this year.

TikToker @saibotoivato declared his love for summer and shared an image of himself posing on the Great Wall of China, but even visiting this wonder of the world couldn't scratch the itch he has for Halloween, as he shared a photo of himself as Doris the Ugly Stepsister from Shrek 2.

The video has over 490,000 views, and people in the comments section praised just how great Otavio's costume was.

"THIS IS SO GOOD WHAT," one person said.

A second person added, "Alright everyone stop and bow we have a winner."

"There is nothing inaccurate about that costume," a third person posted.

Creator @zaires.spooks looked pretty content in a photo she took in the summer, but then followed this up with her "itch" as she showed viewers her Bellatrix Lestrange costume - the evil witch from the Harry Potter franchise.

Since sharing this video now has 517,000 views, and people were impressed with Zaire's witchy costume.

One person wrote, "AHH BELLATRIX I LOVE THAT."

"The ultimate cool girl costume omg," a second person posted.

A third person said, "Just found my next Halloween costume.

TikToker @jazmyneteaa and her boyfriend looked loved up in their summer photo, but in their Halloween "itch" snap they looked even more iconic as Shrek and Fiona, with green skin and ogre ears.

It's fair to say viewers were amused with this recreation of some character favourites from our childhood.

"When y'all have kids PLEASE recreate the rest of the meme," one person urged.

A second person agreed, "HELP I CANT WHY IS IT SO GOOD."

"Best Halloween costumes to ever exist fr," a third person answered.

Another couple (@michelelewandoski) also shared a sweet snap of themselves from their summer adventures, and followed this up with their sensational costume as disgraced FBI agents, Kevin Copeland and Marcus Copeland, dressed up a Tiffany and Brittany Wilson.

Blonde wig, bright lipstick, and not forgetting the pink...

It was clearly a hit as the photos have 1 million views, with people in the comments shared how impressed they were at the couple's costume dedication.

"I love how her hair is blonde but still wore a wig," one person said.

"It’s a standing ovation from me," someone else declared.

Sometimes this Halloween "itch" comes in the form of dressing up as your favourite boyband, One Direction, and that's what @harper.b2 was reminiscing on in this trend.

From Harry Styles' blazer to Louis's stripey top, all of the outfits inspired by the band's Up All Night Tour were on point.

The photos have 145,000 views as fellow Directioners in the comments praised the accuracy of the costumes.

"It took me an embarrassing amount of time to realize they were not the same picture," one person admitted.

A second person added, "Close enough. Welcome back, One Direction."

"Best costumes everrr oh my gosh," a third person added.

