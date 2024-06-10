Roy Keane hilariously trolled by old enemy Patrick Vieira

Roy Keane has been hilariously and bravely trolled by old enemy Patrick Vieira on the latest episode of The Overlap podcast.

The Overlap is a weekly football podcast hosted by Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright - with frequent guests including the likes of Jill Scott, Wayne Rooney, Paddy McGuinness and Bastian Schweinsteiger to name but a few.

On the latest episode is France World Cup winner and former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.

Vieira and Keane had a legendary rivalry which is still talked about 20 years or so on.

And Vieira seized his opportunity to have a cheeky dig at Keane.

Vieira and Keane were playing a game where they would have to answer with a picture of themself or their opponent to a question.

Neville asked who had the most international caps and both answered Vieira, which is correct - Vieira has 107 caps for France compared to Keane's 67 for Republic of Ireland.

Both said it was an "easy" one with Keane commenting Vieira qualified for more tournaments.

"And I never walk out," Vieira cheekily replied.

He referred to Keane, who was captain at the time, leaving the Republic of Ireland 2002 World Cup squad after falling out with manager Mick McCarthy before the tournament had even started.

The comments led to an eruption of laughter from the other panellists; "I was terrified to say that," Carragher joked.

It brought a wry smile from Keane himselftoo.

Vieira also spoke about that bust-up in the tunnel at Highbury in February 2005.

He and Keane clashed in the tunnel ahead of a Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United after Keane accused Vieira of picking on Neville - and Vieira admitted it was all part of a plan.

Neville said he could hear "thuds" behind him with Vieira shouting his name, coming up to him and saying: "You won't kick our f*****g players today."

"That was planned," Vieira bluntly replied.

"[It was] because of the nine years I had spent there. I didn't like you at all."

Keane said: "Do you know what my annoyance would be a little bit, is that you've gone after Nev. You go after one, you go after all of us isn't it? You've got to have that attitude."

Although Vieira scored the opening goal, Arsenal lost the game 4-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace for the visitors.

Roy Keane clashes with Patrick Vieira in the Highbury tunnel www.youtube.com

