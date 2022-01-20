Shocking footage was captured in West Virginia on Wednesday night when a journalist was hit by a car during a live TV report.

Tori Yorgey, from WSAZ, was covering a water main break in the city of Dunbar while a car drove into her from behind, knocking both her and her camera to the ground.

“I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK … Yeah, you know, that’s live TV for you.

“It’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that,” Ms Yorgey said after the collision, adding that it was her last week working for the station and “I think this would happen”.

Meanwhile in the studio, presenter Tim Irr first appeared nonplussed by the incident – apparently because he was unable to view the live feed of Ms Yorgey being hit by the vehicle.

“That’s a first for you on TV, Tori … Are you sure you’re OK, Tori? Are you sure you’re OK?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Were you bumped down low, Tori, or were you hit up high? I couldn’t really tell from looking at you … I didn’t see, you disappear on the screen,” he said.

As Mr Irr tried to ascertain what was happening on the ground, Ms Yorgey was seen talking to the female driver off-screen who was speaking to her after the accident, telling the individual that she was “so sweet” and “it is all good”.

She continued: “I don’t even know, Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes, but this is live TV and everything’s OK.

“I thought I was in a safe spot but clearly, we might need to move the camera over a bit.”

While Ms Yorgey readjusted and repositioned the camera, Mr Irr explained there is “a lot of confusion” from drivers of emergency vehicles “about where to go” when there’s a water main break.

Once Ms Yorgey had just about regained her composure – as much as you can after being hit by a car – she said: “That woman was so nice, though. She knew me and said it was an accident, I know it was, and I’m OK. Everything’s fine.

“But again, Tim, we’ll get back to the report, right? We’re on Roxalana Hills Driver in Dunbar. This is where that water main break is and this is what happens sometimes in these cold weathers.”

Twitter users were quick to heap praise and well wishes onto Ms Yorgey following the “harrowing” incident:

































Others condemned the TV station’s actions around getting a female reporter to do a “solo live shot” and failing to cut away after the collision:







































We hope Ms Yorgey’s last few days in her current role are a little calmer.

