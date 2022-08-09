Can you remember where you were when you heard about one of the most momentous developments in US politics for years?

For many people, it was, of course, while scrolling Twitter. And a surprisingly large number of those people discovered news of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago through ... Ice T.

The 'Cop Killer' rapper was one of the first big names to share the news, after a handful of politics accounts started posting updates.

"Fed's Raided Mar-A-Lago. Oh s***.... S***'s poppin off," he wrote at 7.15pm, triggering an avalanche of stunned quote tweets.

"The very first tweet on my timeline informing me of this was Ice T. News you can use!" one person posted.

Another added: "I dunno why, but the fact that I heard this first from Ice bring me joy."

"Gotta be honest, this tweet is how I found out. Totally okay with that," a third said.

He followed up an hour or so later with a play on the title of his 1987 hit '6 N' the Mornin' - tweeting: "6 n the Morning Feds at your door....."

FBI agents carried out a search warrant at the former president's Florida home on Monday, according to a statement released by Mr Trump. He is understood to have been in New York City at his Trump Tower residence at the time.

He said the mansion turned private club where he spends his winters was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” who, among other things, “broke into” a safe belonging to him.

The ex-president push to overturn the 2020 election is currently under investigation by multiple federal grand juries in the District of Columbia.

Mr Trump, in his statement, insisted he has been “working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies” and called the raid “not necessary or appropriate”.

