EA is shutting down more major games later this year

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed it is shutting down the online servers for more of its games. Online servers for FIFA 23 and Madden NFL 22 will shut down later in 2025 with Anthem shutting down in early 2026.

EA continues to phase out older or underperforming titles and put more resources into its contemporary and more successful titles.

The FIFA 23 server shutdown is quite significant as it's the last FIFA game EA Sports made before terms over EA's continued FIFA license use were not agreed which led to EA's football game being rebranded to EA Sports FC. Support for that ends on 12 December.

Madden NFL 22 servers will shut off on 20 October and Anthem will completely shut down on 12 January 2026. The latter will also be delisted from EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate on 15 August.

EA will take online servers for FIFA 23 offline later this year, along with Madden NFL 22 and Anthem in 2026 / Electronic Arts

EA has already stopped support for 13 games this year with nine in January, including Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, UFC 3 and the legendary The Simpsons: Tapped Out.

EA regularly updates its online services shutdown list.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.