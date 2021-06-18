Great British Bake Off winner reveals NSFW badge that he almost got onto TV

A former winner of the Great British Bake Off has reminisced about a time he tried to wear a somewhat risque badge to film.

Posting on Twitter, David Atherton, who won the show in 2019, revealed he wore a badge proclaiming “I love anal” which was spotted and removed by producers on one of the days he was on set.

He said:

Reacting to the tweet, people on social media loved the confession and wished he had been allowed to wear it, watershed or no watershed:

As well as being famous for tense baking fails, tears, tantrums and some delicious creations, people love the Great British Bake Off for its innuendos. In the same series that Atherton won, Paul Hollywood asked contestants to keep their biscuits “erect” and there were numerous mentions of “soggy bottoms”, of course.

But unfortunately for Atherton, it seems the programme has limits to what they will allow on broadcast and we guess the badge is a bit less subtle than most of the jokes made on the show.

Since winning the show, Atherton has released a cookbook and has written a column for The Guardian. So we are sure he isn’t that fussed about his badge now.